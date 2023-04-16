Video/Quotes: Devin Booker talks Suns’ Game 1 loss to Clippers at home

PHOENIX — Here is what Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker said after his team’s 115-110 loss in Game 1 of their first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday.

On what he felt like was the difference in the game during the last five minutes:

“I’d have to go back and look at it. But I know they got a lot of extra attempts off offensive rebounds that led to a lot of open threes. I remember three in a row, too, two from (Clippers forward) Kawhi (Leonard) and one from (Clippers guard) [Eric Gordon]. So limiting them to those possessions, one-shot defense and get the rebound and do what we do.”

On choosing to go for a 2-point shot when the Suns trailed by three with 10 seconds left:

“Just tried to get a quick one. They were obviously playing the three, not fouling. So just tried to get a quick one, maybe a [3-point play]. And it just didn’t happen.”

On what he attributed the Suns’ slow start to the game to:

“I don’t know. Again, I’d have to go back and watch it. I know we started off slow, but finally got it back before half and came out in the third quarter with good energy. Big up-and-down game. We give it away at the end of the third, and the rest happened in the fourth.”

On how the team responded defensively in the second quarter and early in the third after the Clippers had a 15-point lead:

“It’s important. We talked about it in advance. We understand it’s not going to be easy. It only gets harder from here on out. So just understanding that going into the game, and just locking into it. But it feels good to be playing playoff basketball.”

If he felt Westbrook fouled him on the Suns’ possession in which they tried to game in the final 17 seconds:

“I mean, I don’t know how the rule works. I know when you shoot a jump shot, it can go hand-to-hand. But on a scoop, wrist, hand. It’s over with.”

On how the Suns performed offensively in the final minutes:

“They pushed it to six or eight and we kept fighting back. We made it a 1-point game, so I think we got some good looks.”

If he felt like the Suns’ week away from play attributed to their slow start:

“No excuses now. It’s that time of year. If you’re not up and ready for these, then you’re playing the wrong sport.”

On the Suns’ use of forward Torrey Craig as a screener in the starting lineup and how they adjusted to the Clippers’ defense:

“He did great at it. Just playing in that pocket, if teams are going to play like that, put [centers] on him, then he can just do like that. He played unbelievable tonight on both ends. Yeah, hell of a game by Torrey.”

If it feels different since he lost his first Game 1 in the playoffs:

“I mean, it’s just a series. As you guys know, we’ve been up 2-0, we lost it. So I feel like I’ve seen pretty much every scenario as it goes, except for losing the first one. But we’ll respond next game and we’ll be fine.”

If it’s easier to deal with a Game 1 loss since he has playoff experience:

“I mean, no matter what year I’m in or how many times I do it, I think it’s going to be a roller-coaster. Even thinking back to my first one, every loss is the worst thing ever and every win, (the attitude is), ‘We can win the rest of them.’ That’s just how the playoffs go.”