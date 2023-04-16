Video/Quotes: Kevin Durant on Suns’ 115-110 loss at Footprint Center in Game 1

PHOENIX — Here is what Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant said after the team’s 115-110 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round series.

On what led to the Clippers pulling away for a late win:

“It was a great back-and-forth game all game. Those three 3s they hit late in the fourth was huge. I think we were a pretty even game until then, pretty even game all the way around outside of the 3-point line.”

On what he attributed the Suns’ slow start to:

“Yeah, give them credit. They’re playing their defense, but I think we missed some good shots there in that first quarter and we was able to get it going there in the second and third quarters. Definitely would like to have better starts, but sometimes, that happens and it’s about how you bounce back from it. But I think we did a solid job in the second and third bouncing back.”

His thoughts on Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard’s 38-point performance with five rebounds and five assists:

“He’s a tough cover. He can score from all areas. He was making shots there in the second half, and he made some big threes at the end of the fourth quarter. He’s an all-time player, so you got to contain him, be physical. Deny his catches and make it as tough as we can on him.”

On what he felt clicked for the Suns in the middle of the second quarter and start of the third:

“We just got stops and was able to get out and run and just play off the pass, play off the pick-and-roll. Just make quick decisions once we got stops. So I think that’s the name of the game for us, is getting the rebound, getting out and going finding a play from there.”

On being unable to get more shots himself in the final minutes of the game:

“They put the trap on me when I come off the ball. A lot of times, I was just facing there in the corner just waiting for it. And just provide space for my teammates. I think we got some good looks there in the fourth, we didn’t knock some down. You got to give credit to the Clippers.”

On being off the ball and spacing:

“I wouldn’t say it’s a feeling-out process. I’m good at spacing out and attacking off the catch. I think like I said, I provide a lot of space for my teammates. We got good looks, we just didn’t knock them down.”

On the Clippers’ timely offensive rebounds:

“(Clippers guard) [Russell] (Westbrook) got five. He made some huge plays there in the fourth on the offensive glass, and that’s how they’re going to get points. That’s how they’re going to get extra possessions. Ten more possessions than us. Can’t win a game like that.”

On how to not overreact to a Game 1 loss:

“It’s a long series. We know that anything can happen in the playoffs, so we’re guaranteed to play another game. We just got to go back to the drawing board.”

On how the Suns can get more out of their bench:

“Just be aggressive, make quick decisions. I think we once, like I said, get stops and get out and run, I think that’s the best version of our team. I think we can benefit from boxing out and getting to the glass and pushing the pace.”

On the Suns’ defense in the end of the second and start of the third quarters:

“Yeah, it was cool to see. But we just want four quarters of it.”

On Suns forward Torrey Craig’s performance:

“Yeah, he played great ball. Great ball. Leave him open, he knocked down shots. Being aggressive on the defensive side of the ball. He had five fouls, but I like his aggressiveness. He moved the ball pretty well, got out in transition. So I think he played a great game tonight.”