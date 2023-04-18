 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Devin Booker drills buzzer-beating 3 to tie Suns-Clippers Game 2 at halftime

Book for 3, BANG!

By Trevor_Booth
Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game Two Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker closed the half with a bang.

With his team trailing 59-56 with under 10 seconds left, Booker stepped into a 3-pointer from the left elbow extended and swished a shot that tied the game at halftime.

Phoenix now has momentum after it trailed by 13 points in the second quarter. It went on a 23-10 run to finish the period, a stretch in which forward Kevin Durant took over. He had 10 points in the quarter and has 16 at halftime on 7-of-13 shooting.

Booker is the Suns’ second-leading scorer with 13 points on 4-of-8 shooting.

The Suns have to win tonight’s game in order to avoid an 0-2 hole in their first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers. Only 20 teams who have lost the first two games in 286 seven-game NBA series have gone on to win.

