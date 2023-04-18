 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chris Paul breaks 13-game playoff losing streak with Scott Foster as referee

Paul lost 13 straight postseason games he played in that Foster officiated before Tuesday

By Trevor_Booth
Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game Two Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The streak is over.

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul’s notorious stretch of 13 consecutive playoff losses in games he has played with Scott Foster ended with the Suns’ 123-109 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of the Western Conference first-round Tuesday night.

Paul, who has voiced his frustration with Foster’s officiating publicly, let his game do the talking Tuesday. He finished with 16 points, including eight in the fourth quarter.

Paul was one of five Suns players in double figures. Shooting guard Devin Booker led the team with 38 points on 14-of-22 shooting with nine assists.

The only moment in which Foster agitated Suns fans came in the the first quarter, when he assessed a technical foul to starting forward Torrey Craig.

The moment can be viewed below.

Paul and Foster did not seem to bicker much. At one, Paul was observed putting his hands together and pleading with Foster for an unknown request. Thankfully for him and the Suns, there was not a controversial ending.

The Suns had two more fouls (22) than the Clippers (20). Phoenix outscored Los Angeles by 14 in the second half to win

