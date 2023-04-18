REPORT: Chris Paul receives X-ray on right hand; results come back clean

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul reportedly received an X-ray on his right hand that came back clean after the Suns’ Game 2 win of their first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday night.

Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul received an X-ray on his right hand following the Game 2 victory and results came back clean, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 19, 2023

Paul, who was one of five Suns starters who scored double-digit points (16) in the game, was observed clenching his right hand late in the fourth quarter as he dribbled the ball up the floor. Suns coach Monty Williams was asked about Paul’s hand after the game and said he did not have anything to report and that Paul “seemed OK.”

Bright Side of the Sun will report if more is released on Paul’s hand ahead of the Suns’ third game of their first-round series against the Clippers Thursday. The series is tied at 1-1