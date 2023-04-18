 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

REPORT: Chris Paul receives X-ray on right hand; results come back clean

Paul reportedly had an X-ray on his hand after the Suns’ Game 2 win

By Trevor_Booth
2023 NBA Playoffs- Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns Photo by Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul reportedly received an X-ray on his right hand that came back clean after the Suns’ Game 2 win of their first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday night.

Paul, who was one of five Suns starters who scored double-digit points (16) in the game, was observed clenching his right hand late in the fourth quarter as he dribbled the ball up the floor. Suns coach Monty Williams was asked about Paul’s hand after the game and said he did not have anything to report and that Paul “seemed OK.”

Bright Side of the Sun will report if more is released on Paul’s hand ahead of the Suns’ third game of their first-round series against the Clippers Thursday. The series is tied at 1-1

