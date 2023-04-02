Devin Booker, Kevin Durant have combined for most points as a duo in first five games as teammates since 1962-63

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant and guard Devin Booker have combined for the most points by a duo in their first five games as teammates (290) since 1962-63.

Wilt Chamberlain, who was a member of the San Francisco Warriors that season, had combined for more points with three other teammates. However, Chamberlain did a great majority of work as he averaged 52.8 points in his first five games that year.

Durant, who was traded to the Suns Feb. 9 for forwards Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four unprotected first-round picks and a pick swap in 2028, has averaged 25.2 points in five games with the Suns. Phoenix has won each of those games.

Booker, who is averaging a career-best 28.1 points per game this season, has averaged 32.8 points in five games with Durant. The duo combined for 57 points Friday night against the Denver Nuggets, a win that helped the Suns keep the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.

Durant, who had 30 points in the game on 11-of-15 shooting Friday, said he had a better rhythm of the game than his first home contest with the team Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, when he had just 16 points on 5-of-18 shooting. Durant missed his first six shots in that game.

“It felt like I was the rookie last game,” Durant said. “I started off 0-for-4 and then after every shot, I kept trying to get back to 50 percent. So I’m rushing shots, taking uncharacteristic looks and it lead to a night like that. So just being patient, letting the game come to me. That’s how I’ve always been playing.”

Booker has played incredibly of late, especially after he returned from a groin strain Feb. 7. He has averaged 31.2 points on 53.6 percent shooting (37 percent from 3-point range), 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 rebounds since Feb. 24.

It has arguably been the best basketball of his career and is much-needed with Durant now available after he missed three weeks due to a sprained left ankle.