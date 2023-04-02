Rapid Recap: Suns win fourth straight, top Thunder, 128-118

The Phoenix Suns were able to secure a much-needed win on the road on Sunday evening at Paycom Arena. They have improved to 6-0 when Kevin Durant plays, and are on the verge of locking in the 4th seed for home-court advantage in the 1st round.

It was a true road test from a tough young squad that certainly rose to the occasion. Tests like these are exactly what the doctor ordered for a team trying to figure out their identity while developing chemistry on the fly before the playoffs begin.

The Thunder out-rebounded the Suns by 6, outscored them by 15 points in second-chance points, and attempted 13 more free throws than Phoenix. It simply did not matter because of number 35 on the Phoenix Suns.

Key Performers

Devin Booker — 22 points, 9 assists, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block on 8/14 FG

Kevin Durant — 35 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks on 13/21 FG

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — 39 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists on 11/22 FG

Josh Giddey — 16 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists on 5/16 FG

Phoenix improves to 43-35 on the season and have won their fourth straight game.

1st Half

The Suns got off to a slow start with the Thunder jumping ahead 9-2 early, but the Suns went on a 10-1 run to respond immediately.

The Thunder sent doubles early and often at Devin Booker and put pressure on Kevin Durant, but they responded fairly well in handling the blitzes. Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton have developed some nice chemistry quickly.

Durant's willingness to make the extra interior pass remains a delight pic.twitter.com/qisgVmmM8T — Matt Petersen (@TheMattPetersen) April 2, 2023

The teams were deadlocked at 27 after the first 12 minutes of action. Devin Booker led the Suns with six 1st quarter points while Shai paced the Thunder with 8 points on 3-9 shooting early.

Kevin Durant found his groove early and often, picking up where he left off against the Nuggets on Friday night.

Heading into the half, Phoenix led 69-55.

2nd Half

The pace of the game came to a screeching halt in the third quarter as it turned into another free throw feast, similar to the third quarter last time these two teams met.

Phoenix was getting killed on second-chance points throughout the game, as they got out-rebounded on the offensive glass by a count of 13-to-5. The extra opportunities leading to points for OKC is ultimately what kept them in striking distance throughout.

The Thunder had 25 second-chance points compared to Phoenix’s 10.

The Thunder would simply not go away without a fight, as they seemed to answer every punch Phoenix threw their way with an immediate bucket or mini-run to find themselves right back in it.

In the end, the Suns were simply too much to handle, in large part to number 35’s ability to get whatever shot he wanted.

Durant finished with 13 points in the fourth quarter including a dagger three that extended their lead to 8 points with under 45 seconds left. The chase-down block on SGA was an added exclamation point to what was another special night from Kevin Durant.

Star of the Game

Kevin Durant — 35 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks on 13/21 FG

Fun Fact: Kevin Durant is 19-1 in his last 20 games played.

Kevin Durant tonight:



35 PTS

5 REB

5 AST

13-21 FG



19-1 in his last 20 games. pic.twitter.com/tuYGFvXGte — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 3, 2023

Up Next?

Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night at the Footprint Center.