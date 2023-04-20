 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: Game 3, Round 1, Suns vs. Clippers: Impose your will

WE are the ones who knock.

By John Voita
/ new
Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game Two Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Suns.

The Clippers.

Game.

On.

More From Bright Side Of The Sun

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bright Side of the Sun Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Phoenix Suns news from Bright Side of the Sun