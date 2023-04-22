Open Thread: Game 4, Round 1, Suns vs. Clippers: Be ready for some small ball

The Suns.
The Clippers.
Game.
On.
More From Bright Side Of The Sun
- Suns JAM Session Podcast: Game 4, Round 1 Post Game Pod
- Preview Study: Suns look to take commanding series lead in game four
- Suns rotation, production needs more balance from starters to bench
- Give it to Kevin: Durant needs the basketball more
- Devin Booker dazzles in Hollywood with fifth 40-point game of playoff career
- Rapid Recap: Stellar 45-point Booker game propels Suns to Game 3 win over Kawhi-less Clippers
Loading comments...