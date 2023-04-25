Updated: Suns odds to beat Nuggets, win NBA title

When the Phoenix Suns finished off their first round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers in five games, capped by a 136-130 home win in Game 5 on Tuesday, attention shifted immediately to the Denver Nuggets.

Earlier in the evening, about an hour before the Suns game ended, the Nuggets finished off their own first round opponent in five games.

Now the two teams get the next few days off to prep, and start their second round series on Saturday in the mile-high altitude in Denver.

Let’s take a quick look at the odds, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds to beat the Nuggets:

Per DraftKings, the Suns open as favorites to beat the Nuggets (-130), despite Denver finishing with the best record and top seed in the Conference.

Odds to win the Western Conference:

The Suns are favored to go on to win the West by DraftKings, with nearly even odds at +160 over the field. That’s almost three times as good as the next best odds, Warriors and Nuggets, at +340 to win the West.

Odds to win the NBA Title:

Before the Suns played the Clippers, their odds to win the NBA Title were 3rd best in the NBA at +425, behind only the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics. The odds were the best in the West, more than twice as good as the top-seeded Nuggets.

During the Clippers series, their NBA Title odds improved slightly to +400, still behind the Celtics and Bucks and still tops in the West, more than twice as good as the next best West teams: the Warriors and Nuggets both have +900 odds to win the NBA title.

As of an hour after the conclusion of the Suns game, the Suns odds on DraftKings are still +400.

Stay tuned on Bright Side for a ton of series preview coverage, potential matchups, strengths, weaknesses, and more.

