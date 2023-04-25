Open Thread: Suns can close playoff series at home for first time in 16 years

With a win over the Los Angeles Clippers tonight in Game 5 at home, the Phoenix Suns can close out their first round series and look forward the next one.

You might not believe this, but the Suns have not clinched a playoff series at home in 16 years. They beat the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 at home in the first round in 2007, and have not clinched a series at home since.

They have played in 11 playoff series since, won 6 of them out on the road with only 2 prior chances to win the clinching game at home.

Let’s check the tape:

2007 Second Round, Lost 2-4 to San Antonio Spurs — no chance to close out the series (remember the suspensions of Amare Stoudemire and Boris Diaw?)

2008 First Round, Lost 1-4 to San Antonio Spurs — no chance to close out the series (remember the Big Shaqtus?)

2010 First Round, Won 4-2 over Portland Trail Blazers — no chance to close out at home, but won Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead and then clinched on road

2021 First Round, Won 4-2 over Los Angeles Lakers — no chance to close out at home; won Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead and then clinched on road

2022 First Round, Won 4-2 over New Orleans Pelicans — no chance to close out at home; won Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead and then clinched on road

Oof.

11 series.

That’s 6 series wins, all on the road, including one failure to close at home (2021 WCF vs. Clippers).

And 5 series losses, but only ONE on their home court (2022 vs. Dallas Mavericks).

Tonight, the Suns get their third opportunity since 2007 to win a series at home. Let’s see them do it.