Live updates: Suns looking for big step toward fourth seed against Spurs

The Phoenix Suns face the San Antonio Spurs Tuesday night at 7 p.m. MT. The game will be televised by Bally Sports AZ.

The Suns are very close to securing the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference. Phoenix needs two wins to officially wrap up the race, and a win against San Antonio would give it a very likely chance to do so outside of a few circumstances.

The Suns are perceived to be a heavy favorite against the Spurs, who have a 20-58 record this year and rank No. 14 in the Western Conference. San Antonio is far below the standard it set under coach Gregg Popovich with Hall of Fame players Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobli, but it still is well-coached and will be a challenge.

“I don’t think either one of us cherishes it (facing each other’s teams) because one of us has to lose,” Suns coach Monty Williams, who played under Popovich from the 1996-97 to 1997-98 seasons. I just enjoy seeing him and I am grateful for the history I have with him.

“His impact on me and my family is something I don’t have enough time to talk about.”

Williams added that his best piece of advice from Popovich is to never doubt himself.

“I think one time I said something in the media that was pretty self-deprecating about myself. He called me and said, ‘Don’t you ever do that again,’” Williams said. “He said that I was way better than that and that I didn’t need to do that. It was a really good piece of advice. I was trying to do something, but it probably didn’t come off the right way. He was a compass for me. He told me to ‘just coach your team. You’re doing a good job.’”

Third Quarter

— The Suns’ 31-point deficit from the first half was cut down to nine (83-74) with a shot from Spurs guard Tre Jones with 6:03 left in the quarter.

Now, Phoenix leads 92-76. Booker has 10 points in the period and a game-high 26.

Second Quarter

Devin Booker's final shot of the first half #Suns pic.twitter.com/5dWRyEQrtZ — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) April 5, 2023

HALFTIME: #Suns 69



Spurs 51



Phoenix was outscored 21-8 at the end of the half but won the quarter, 27-26.



Leaders: Paul, 18 points.



Booker, 16 points.



Ayton, 11 points.



Stats: pic.twitter.com/BaytaGTaa0 — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) April 5, 2023

Might be wrong, but this should have been an offensive foul on Deandre Ayton. Gets a 3-point play nonetheless. #Suns pic.twitter.com/7eEs08Wpam — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) April 5, 2023

Spurs tried to trap the #Suns at halfcourt, but they broke it and found Ayton for a slam. pic.twitter.com/v3hIdeRi8h — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) April 5, 2023

The #Suns have doubled up the Spurs and lead 61-30 with 5:33 left in the second quarter.



Phoenix is shooting 24-of-39 (61 percent). Paul (18 points), Booker (14) and Durant (10) leading the way. — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) April 5, 2023

Chris Paul is yet to miss a shot... 16 points. pic.twitter.com/zLx7KDI5gr — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) April 5, 2023

KD with the shot. pic.twitter.com/67fmbaqO0k — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) April 5, 2023

Chris Paul at 14 points. Point God in effect. #Suns up 51-30. pic.twitter.com/nb01Oru0vP — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) April 5, 2023

Pretty cool Al McCoy is doing play-by-play with Eddie Johnson and Kevin Ray throughout the second quarter. #Suns — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) April 5, 2023

First Quarter

END Q1: #Suns 42



Spurs 25



Phoenix had its season-high for points in a quarter and shot 15-of-24 (62.5 percent) from the field.



Devin Booker had 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting. pic.twitter.com/gQrXRnu6JB — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) April 5, 2023

Devin Booker pull-up. Has 8 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists.



Chris Paul has 9. #Suns up 31-18. pic.twitter.com/x1F2vaQaV5 — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) April 5, 2023

Josh Okogie with a good contest then Kevin Durant finds Deandre Ayton for a slam. #Suns up 10 for the first time this game, 15-5. pic.twitter.com/Js9z5RWbc4 — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) April 5, 2023

Devin Booker with the steal and finish. #Suns up 10-5 and the Spurs call a timeout.



Four points for Booker. Phoenix is 3-of-3 from the field. pic.twitter.com/6xJiFUdZof — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) April 5, 2023