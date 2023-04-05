Suns Reacts Survey: Who do you want the Suns to play in the first round?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Phoenix Suns fans and fans across the country.

The Suns have locked up the 4th seed in the West for the 2023 Playoffs — but we still have no idea who they are going to play in the first round. As of today, five different teams could get the 5th seed!

The most likely opponent would be one of the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers or Los Angeles Lakers. The Clippers and Lakers face off in LA tonight to basically decide the favorite, with the Warriors still having an okay shot at facing the Suns.

So we ask — who do you WANT to see the Suns play?