Live updates: Phoenix Suns without four starters against Los Angeles Lakers

The Phoenix Suns face the Los Angeles Lakers Friday night at Crypto.com Arena in their final road game of the season. The game will be televised by Bally Sports AZ.

The Suns will be without four starters in the game: starting guards Devin Booker and Chris Paul (rest), forward Kevin Durant (left ankle injury management) and center Deandre Ayton (rest).

Phoenix has secured the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference, so the final two games of the regular season have no bearing on the postseason.

The Lakers (41-39, No. 7 seed) are one of five teams who could play the Suns as the No. 5 seed, as well as the Los Angeles Clippers (42-38, No. 5 seed) Golden State Warriors (42-38, No. 6 seed), New Orleans Pelicans (41-39, No. 8 seed) and Minnesota Timberwolves (40-40).

The Lakers are at full health. Superstar forwards LeBron James and Anthony Davis and starting guard D’Angelo Russell are available for tonight’s game.

Bright Side of the Sun will have live updates here you can view throughout the game

First Quarter

Pregame

— The Phoenix Suns will be without Booker, Paul, Durant and Ayton and will have the following starting five:

Cam Payne, Landry Shamet, Josh Okogie, Torrey Craig and Bismack Biyombo.

— The Lakers will start D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Jarred Vanderbilt and Anthony Davis.

— Here is a video of James and Durant meeting pregame:

— Here’s an update on the Western Conference playoff picture from Arizona Sports 98.7 FM’s Kellan Olson.