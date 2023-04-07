 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monty Williams: Bismack Biyombo, Cam Payne suffer ‘impact, contusion-type injuries’ against Lakers

Seems to be nothing serious

By Trevor_Booth
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo and guard Cameron Payne each suffered what the team’s coach, Monty Williams, described as “impact, contusion-type injuries” in the first half of the team’s 121-107 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers Friday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Williams spoke with The Arizona Republic’s Duane Rankin after the game and offered the latest on the injuries. Both players did not return to the game after they suffered their ailments.

“It’s one of the reasons why you’re cautious this time of the year,” Williams said. “We’re grateful that they weren’t worse.”

Biyombo collided with Lakers forward Anthony Davis on a drive to the rim in the second quarter. Davis’ left leg hit Biyombo’s right, and the Suns’ center went down and held his knee in what looked like serious pain.

Biyombo was helped off the floor by Suns center Deandre Ayton and another personnel member. He was able to put weight on his right leg, which seems to be a positive sign.

Payne suffered a lower back injury in the first half after a hard fall.

Phoenix’s seven-game winning streak was snapped against the Lakers, but it has still secured the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference. The Suns could play multiple teams in the first round — including the Lakers — depending on how the standings shake up after the end of the regular season Sunday.

