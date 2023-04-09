Phoenix Suns to honor broadcaster Al McCoy at halftime of Clippers game; also, it is Fan Appreciation Day

The Phoenix Suns will honor Hall of Fame broadcaster Al McCoy’s 51-year tenure with the team during a halftime presentation in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Footprint Center.

McCoy’s tenure with the Suns is the longest run by a team broadcaster in NBA history, according to a team release. He is currently Phoenix’s play-by-play announcer for Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

McCoy began his career in Phoenix during the 1972 season and has called more than 4,000 contests, including 30 playoff appearances and three NBA Finals runs in the 1975-76, 1992-93 and 2020-21 seasons.

McCoy is a member of the Suns’ ring of honor and last year became the 18th member of the Gold Circle by the Rocky Mountain Southwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for his contributions to the broadcasting industry.

McCoy’s presentation will be made available by the Suns after Sunday’s game. The team will also have pictures of it honoring him.

Phoenix’s final regular-season game is also ‘Fry’s Fan Appreciation Day.’ The first 5,000 fans in attendance for the contest will receive a T-shirt courtesy of Fry’s Food Stores.