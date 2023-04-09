Live updates: Suns’ first-round matchup is set after loss to Clippers Sunday

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns were without seven rotation players in against the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday afternoon. Perceived to be at a big disadvantage, Phoenix put up a great effort in an eventual 119-114 loss at Footprint Center.

See below how the game unfolded.

FOURTH QUARTER

https://www.brightsideofthesun.com/2023/4/9/23676500/rapid-recap-phoenix-suns-los-angeles-clippers-regular-season-finale-playoff-standings-west#comments

— The Suns stayed within a two-possession score against the Clippers for most of the fourth quarter but fell late, when Leonard had a layup that gave his team a 119-114 lead in the final 30 seconds.

You can see how the game unfolded in our rapid recap above.

THIRD QUARTER

Timeout Clippers. #Suns up 76-69 with 3:28 left in the third quarter.



Phoenix's bench has seemed to be perceived as weak nationally. Think this game and last have refuted that argument. — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) April 9, 2023

Back in the building where she belongs



Here we go fellas, @Suns! pic.twitter.com/Ixhg3cJ1ko — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) April 9, 2023

The Clippers seemed to have an opportunity to run away with the game but the #Suns are fighting back. Phoenix is down 65-64 with 5:43 left in the third quarter.



Are you nervous, Suns fans? — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) April 9, 2023

— Los Angeles is on a 9-0 run to start the second half and leads 57-53 with 10:18 left in the quarter.

The Golden State Warriors are up by 36 points on the Portland Trail Blazers, so if Phoenix wins, it will face the defending champions in the first round of the playoffs. If the Clippers win, they will face the Suns in the first round.

ICYMI: Here is the video the Suns showed before Al McCoy gave a speech in his final regular-season game as a broadcaster for the team.

The Phoenix #Suns posted the video played before Al McCoy was honored in his final regular season game as a broadcaster for the team at halftime.



You can see it here along with some of McCoy's notable accomplishments: https://t.co/yQe2OBscX4 pic.twitter.com/lbmo8TA7zK — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) April 9, 2023

SECOND QUARTER

HALFTIME: #Suns 51



Clippers 45



Phoenix's bench has played with great effort in two games against teams who need wins for playoff positioning.



Every Suns player who has played has scored. Phoenix is shooting only 18-of-50 from the field but has held the Clippers to 19-of-47. — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) April 9, 2023

— VIDEO:

It's Easter so the guys are showing off the hops pic.twitter.com/863JWS7ltc — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) April 9, 2023

Story on Darius Bazley’s poster dunk over Ivica Zubac:

https://www.brightsideofthesun.com/2023/4/9/23676446/phoenix-suns-darius-bazley-dunk-ivica-zubac-los-angeles-clippers

— There has been a delay in play due to a broken speaker in the arena, which Suns public address announcer Vince Marotta said could be a hazard.

The Suns lead the Clippers, 43-40, with 2:55 left in the second quarter.

— The Clippers have outscored the Suns 21-15 with 4:11 left in the period. Phoenix has seen more activity from Darius Bazley, who had a thunderous one-handed dunk over a Los Angeles big at the rim.

The Clippers have closed the gap in part due to strong bench play from guard Bones Hyland, who has nine points. Los Angeles starting guard Russell Westbrook also has nine points on 4-of-7 shooting with two assists.

Landale has 13 points to lead the Suns, who are shooting 15-of-44 (34.1 percent). The Suns still have a sizable advantage on the glass (27 to 21). Lee has eight points, Okogie has seven and Bazley has seven.

Wainwright is the only Suns player who has been on the floor to not score.

FIRST QUARTER

END Q1: #Suns 28



Clippers 19



Yeah, the Suns are winning without four starters and three key bench players.



The Clippers need a win to potentially avoid the play-in. If Phoenix wins and Golden State holds on, it will face the Warriors in the first round. — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) April 9, 2023

— Video:

Wham Bam Jock Slam! pic.twitter.com/9o8dddQsgV — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) April 9, 2023

Whammo Time!



J.O. with the slam off the steal. pic.twitter.com/kfoWMRHkwf — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) April 9, 2023

SHAZAM!



Landale for three pic.twitter.com/pf7EfTNGEH — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) April 9, 2023

Jock gettin' busy early.



6 early points for Landale. pic.twitter.com/oxSG3mi7hs — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) April 9, 2023

— Can the Suns really pull this off? They had a double-digit lead multiple times in the period. Jock Landale is up to double figures in scoring (11).

— Phoenix got off to an encouraging start against the Los Angeles Lakers Friday and has done the same against the Clippers.

It leads 17-12 with five minutes left in the first quarter.

Landale has nine points to lead the Suns.

PREGAME

— For video of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton getting pregame work, check out my Twitter page @TrevorMBooth.

— The Suns have the following starters against the Clippers: G Saben Lee, G Landry Shamet, G/F Josh Okogie, F Ish Wainwright, C Jock Landale.

Here are some of our stories leading up to today’s game:

Preview: https://www.brightsideofthesun.com/2023/4/9/23676002/nba-preview-phoenix-suns-los-angeles-clippers-western-conference-playoffs-warriors

Playoff scenarios: https://www.brightsideofthesun.com/2023/4/9/23676157/phoenix-suns-playoff-opponent-update-clippers-in-with-a-win

Monty Williams’ pregame press conference video and quotes: https://www.brightsideofthesun.com/2023/4/9/23676355/phoenix-suns-final-regular-season-game-clippers-fifth-seed-monty-williams-press-conference

Phoenix Suns to honor Al McCoy in final regular season game:

https://www.brightsideofthesun.com/2023/4/9/23676154/phoenix-suns-al-mccoy-honor-halftime-los-angeles-clippers-fan-appreciation-day

You can also view our open thread for today’s game below:

https://www.brightsideofthesun.com/2023/4/9/23676149/open-thread-clippers-at-suns-to-close-out-the-season-early-12-30-tipoff