WATCH: Suns forward Darius Bazley posterizes Clippers’ Ivica Zubac

Sunday is somewhat of an audition for backup Phoenix Suns players to prove themselves. Forward Darius Bazley has taken advantage.

Bazley, who has played 10 minutes to this point, has seven points on 3-of-8 shooting with six rebounds. One of his buckets was a poster dunk over Los Angeles Clippers starting center Ivica Zubac, which can be seen below.

Darius Bazley with the poster ‼️ pic.twitter.com/6wwADClolL — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) April 9, 2023

For the second straight game, the Suns’ bench has put up an impressive effort against a team that needs a win to improve its playoff positioning. The Suns lead the Clippers 43-40 with 2:55 left in the second quarter.

If Los Angeles wins, it will clinch the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference and play the Suns, who have secured the No. 4 seed, in the first round of the playoffs. If Phoenix beats the Clippers, it will face the Golden State Warriors in the first round, assuming Golden State holds on to beat the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday.

Stay tuned here at Bright Side of the Sun with our live updates and open forum, which can be viewed on our home page.