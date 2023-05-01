Open Thread: Suns look to get even with Nuggets in Game 2

Suns-Nuggets. Game 2.
Let’s head back to Phoenix with a split. For our own sanity.
More From Bright Side Of The Sun
- Open Thread: R2G2 Suns face Denver at mile high altitude
- Stephen’s Study: How the Suns lost Game 1, what to watch for in Game 2
- Game Preview, Suns-Nuggets R2G2: Suns aim to even series against Denver
- Center of the Sun: The Rubio mentality, next-level Booker, and respect
- Whether Ayton likes it or not, the Suns need his motor to be running hotter from here on out
- Suns drop to 3rd best title odds as Warriors advance to second round
Loading comments...