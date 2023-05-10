INJURY UPDATE: Suns list Ayton as questionable, Chris Paul out, and Book seems “OK”

The Phoenix Suns will play Game 6 against the Denver Nuggets tomorrow night at the Footprint Center in Phoenix at 7 pm on ESPN.

They are looking to avoid elimination at home in the second round for the second consecutive season.

Their battle to stay alive will take place without Chris Paul, who the team announced as OUT for Game 6 with the left groin strain that has sidelined him the past three games. Deandre Ayton is listed as QUESTIONABLE with a rib contusion.

Suns Game 6 injury report:



Deandre Ayton (rib contusion) is questionable



Chris Paul (left groin strain) is out — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 11, 2023

Ayton reportedly suffered a blow to the ribs from Bruce Brown in the first half of Game 5. Ayton took a shot from Brown’s knee into his ribcage. Monty Williams also said that Ayton “seems OK and we’ll have him get it checked out today.”

I’d lean towards expecting him to play based on the language/tone used when discussing it. If Ayton cannot suit up then Jock Landale will likely get the nod as the starting center in Game 6 with Bismack Biymobo serving as the backup 5.

DEVIN BOOKER UPDATE

Booker took an awkward spill after Jeff Green pulled him down on a fastbreak, causing him to land directly on his foot. He looked a bit shaken up initially, but powered through it. He finished the game and went through his typical workout today in practice.

He (Booker) did not end up on the Suns’ injury report and all signs point toward him being ready to go for tomorrow night’s contest.

Monty Williams said Devin Booker’s foot seemed okay today. They didn’t do much in practice, but he got his usual work in. Deandre Ayton (ribs) also seemed fine to him, but he’s gonna get checked out later today. No update on Chris Paul’s status — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) May 10, 2023

It’s obviously a positive sign that he isn’t on the report and looks to be in the clear as far as avoiding any structural damage. We all know holding Booker out of a game of this magnitude would take something significant. He wants to be out there.