 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

OPEN THREAD: Suns look to stay alive as they host Nuggets

Win at all costs.

By Brandon Duenas
/ new
Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets - Game Five Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Game 6 is here. Season is on the line.

Let’s send this thing back to Denver for Game 7!

More From Bright Side Of The Sun

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bright Side of the Sun Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Phoenix Suns news from Bright Side of the Sun