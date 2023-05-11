Open Thread — the Final Phase: Suns down 30 at halftime of elimination game AGAIN

The Phoenix Suns really know how to end a season with a thud, don’t they.

In both of the last two years, the team had a chance to extend their season at home but failed to even show up to the game.

In both of the last two years, the opponent never seemed rattled. Or even wildly energized. They didn’t even draw blood on their own. They simply drank the blood the Suns offered from the opening tip.

Without Cameron Payne making a completely unexpected 7 of 8 shots, including all 5 threes, the Suns would probably be asked to forfeit. These Suns were so bad at basketball, they gave up 81 points in the first half. EIGHTY ONE POINTS. Like, how is that even possible?!!!?

Fans booed the Suns off their own floor at halftime, and frankly the boos weren’t loud enough.

It's hard to believe that this is, literally, happening to the Suns again, a year later, on their floor, in a win-or-go-home game. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) May 12, 2023

Like, how do you let this happen? Massive changes have to be on the horizon. Two straight playoffs with the best odds in the West to make the Finals. Two straight playoffs going out in the second round.

No way the coaching staff survives. No way 90% of this roster survives. Someone’s got to resuscitate KD. Someone’s got to convince Devin Booker you absolutely positively can’t let this happen in a win-or-go-home game AGAIN!

Let’s watch the final half together...