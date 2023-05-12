A Phoenix Suns Season in Review: Exhausting

Chronology of a year in Phoenix Suns basketball.

May 15, 2022, Elimination game at home: Suns got this!

Down 30 at half: I’m dead

Summer: We need KD!

Media Day: They’re broken

Opening Day, halftime: Oh yeah, they’re totally and fundamentally broken

Opening Day, final buzzer: They’re alive!

16-7 start to season, first in the West despite injuries: Probably the best Suns team ever

5-17 middle: Trade everyone!

9-2 run with Booker and CamJ back: Good but not good enough. Get KD!

Trade deadline brings Kevin Durant: They did it!

15-9 after deadline, including 8-0 with Durant: I don’t know what to think

4-1 first round win over 5th seed: So you’re saying there’s a chance

Down 0-2 second round vs. top seed: They’re dead

Tie series 2-2 with a pair of home wins: They’re alive!

May 11, 2023, Elimination game at home: No way they could do that agai—

Down 30 at half: I’m dead.

That’s all for today, Suns fans. We’ll start grinding on the future in the coming days, starting with the salary cap details on the whole roster and what the Suns can and should do.

For now, dump your thoughts here.