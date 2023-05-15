 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Shams: Tyronn Lue is the Suns’ number one target, Nick Nurse in the mix

The names in the Suns’ coaching search are starting to gain substance.

By Brandon Duenas
@ZonaHoops_
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2023 NBA Playoffs - Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns coaching search is heating up after the team announced the dismissal of Monty Williams this past weekend.

There have been a few names circling around league circles over the past few days, but nothing appears to be imminent at the moment.

NBA Insider Shams Charania reported that Tyronn Lue is the Suns’ number one target and Nick Nurse is also in the mix and high on their list.

It should come as no surprise that Mat Ishbia has his eyes set on making a “splash” by targeting two attractive names with plenty of experience. They are expected to interview at least 6-7 candidates before filling the position.

Charania reports in a piece on The Athletic that Tyronn Lue is the Suns’ number one option, and Nick Nurse is another name to watch.

He also notes that the decision to fire Monty was an organizational choice involving everyone from new team owner Mat Ishbia through all segments of team leadership. They are eating 3 years and $21 million on Monty’s contract, so they are fine spending money.

Letting go of Monty Williams for a lateral move or downgrade would be a tough sell on a fan base that is just as eager as he (Ishbia) is to win a title. Williams was connected to the Pistons, Bucks, and Raptors in Shams’ article.

It is important to note that Lue is still under contract with the Clippers and would need to seek permission to speak with the Suns. There is no indication that he is unhappy or ready to move on from the Clippers. Phoenix would need to trade for him if that situation escalates.

We should see more names surface in the coming days as the coaching search intensifies.

More From Bright Side Of The Sun

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bright Side of the Sun Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Phoenix Suns news from Bright Side of the Sun