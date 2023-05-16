Suns Reacts Survey: What approach should the Suns follow when selecting their next head coach?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Phoenix Suns fans and fans across the country.

The winds of change are swiftly sweeping through the Valley as, following the sudden separation of head coach Monty Williams, the franchise is once again looking for a new leader. The Phoenix Suns find themselves in a spot all too familiar during the previous decade. A ship sailing without a captain.

The difference between then and now is that the franchise is in a desirable state. They possess two elite scoring talents in Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. They are supported by an owner who is willing to do what it takes to win, seemingly at all costs.

Many options exist in the coaching market. Some are available following being dismissed by their organizations. Others may not be easily obtainable, yet we somehow believe we can acquire them.

It has been an interesting off-season for coaches, who have been winning, just not winning enough.

The best 3 records over the last 3 seasons belong to the Suns, Bucks and 76ers.



Monty Williams, Mike Budenholzer and Doc Rivers are no longer the head coaches for each team. https://t.co/sck5EOw3lZ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 16, 2023

We know it’s a “what have you done for me lately” league, and it is clear that patience runs thin for those who aren’t making the Conference Finals. The rosters of the teams that are without a head coach are desirable, and perhaps that is why Suns’ owner Mat Ishbia separated with Monty Williams just two days after the season ended. If you want to obtain one of the big names, you have to put your name in the hat.

In this edition of SB Nation Reacts, we are wondering what you think the direction the Suns should go in. Who should they be looking at? Who’s at the top of your list? Who do you think can take this franchise from a perennial playoff under a performer to a championship?

