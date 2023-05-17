Suns Reacts Survey: NBA Lottery and thoughts on the draft

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Phoenix Suns fans and fans across the country.

I’m not going to lie. It was kind of nice yesterday. It was kind of nice driving home from work and not eagerly listening to the radio to hear where the Phoenix Suns pick would fall in the NBA Draft. We’ve come a long way, baby.

It used to be that NBA Draft Lottery day held too much weight in our Suns’ world. It used to be that we were jockeying for position, hoping that we would have a shot at Zion Williamson or Ja Morant. Side note: We should’ve received one of them. Suns got screwed in 2019.

Phoenix doesn’t have very many options when it comes to the draft. They hold the 52nd overall pick, and that’s it. They’ve traded practically every first round pick that they have for the entire decade. Four of those went in the Kevin Durant trade, and there’s a fifth that is a pick swap with the Brooklyn Nets. Quite the hall if you include the fact that Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, and Jae Crowder were part of that trade as well. Is the trade that we will continue to discuss for the remainder of the decade, especially when the NBA Draft comes around.

We know James Jones is the type of general manager that doesn’t necessarily care about the draft. He punted on it in 2020, when he had a shot at Tyrese Halliburton and chose to go with Jalen Smith. He’s not into developing players. Perhaps a little bit more time could’ve spent developing Deandre Ayton, eh?

It makes you wonder how long the leash is for Jones with Mat Ishbia in town. Jones has a very specific way of navigating his roster, and it might not necessarily jive with Ishbia.

But with the draft lottery now behind us, it brings to question how you would prefer the Suns to navigate it. What do you think? Are you upset that the San Antonio Spurs lucked into the number one pick overall once again, when a generational type prospect is on the board? Or do you even care? Should Phoenix try to trade into the draft? Or are you done with prospects as much as James Jones is?

