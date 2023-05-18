Fanning the Flames - We Bid Adieu to the 2022-23 Season

We are one week removed from the Phoenix Suns being eliminated from the NBA Playoffs in embarrassing fashion (again) by the Denver Nuggets, and a lot has already changed for Planet Orange. We cover it all on this episode of Fanning the Flames, as we discuss:

Our take on my Williams being fired.

What the options are for his replacement and how feasible those options might be (Ty Lue?)

What other front office moves might be coming this off-season (Bob Myers?)

What the roster might look like come the 2023-2024 season.

