Gambo: Suns coaching search could be concluded by this weekend

The Phoenix Suns coaching search is underway and the rumors are starting to heat up.

Plenty of names have been linked to Phoenix and there were a myriad of reports that surfaced from prominent reporters with mixed messaging on just exactly how the search is going down.

Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro dropped this nugget this afternoon, indicating that the team could be making a decision as soon as by the end of this weekend.

Hearing the Suns interview process could wrap up shortly, maybe by end of weekend. Jordi Fernandez and Nick Nurse today for interviews. Frank Vogel and Doc Rivers tomorrow. Would make sense to announce before the NBA Finals starts on Thursday. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) May 25, 2023

The Suns reportedly conducted interviews with Jordi Fernandez and Nick Nurse today. Gambo notes that tomorrow they will bring in Frank Vogel and Doc Rivers for interviews.

If the Suns want to get the hire announced before the NBA Finals begin next Thursday, the search could be wrapped up by this weekend or early next week.

Earlier this week, there were reports that leaked from Woj, Shams and Haynes that all had slightly different variations and messaging.

Woj reported that there are four candidates including Nick Nurse, Doc Rivers, Kevin Young, and Jordi Fernandez.

Shams went on to say there were five candidates, featuring the same four listed by Woj plus Frank Vogel, who will be in for an interview with the team tomorrow according to Gambo.

Chris Haynes later dropped the news that the Suns' coaching search is far from over and that they are expected to meet with Milwaukee Bucks associate head coach Charles Lee and Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson.

The reports this time of the year can be all over the place, but it appears the names surfacing are mostly lining up and we could be near a decision soon. Or maybe not.

Either way, we’ll keep you posted on the latest here on Bright Side of the Sun dot com.