NBA Free Agency Early Look: From a Phoenix Suns perspective

The 2023 NBA Free Agency period is right around the corner.

Yes, we still need the NBA Finals to conclude and for the Phoenix Suns to officially name a coach, but June 30th is just 30 days away!

The free agent process will begin on June 30 at 3 pm local time (AZ), when teams can officially begin negotiating contracts with free agents.

For this exercise, we’ll focus solely on the available names, and not so much on the Suns’ cap situation. Our Dave King already has you covered on that here: Phoenix Suns Offseason Outlook.

The other reason is that there’s potential for sign-and-trades, or transactions that can entirely swing their ability to land free agents, so it’s too early to rule anyone out.

I will exclude restricted free agents for the time being, because that’s the one route that seems unlikely/illogical for Phoenix at this moment in time.

Team Needs: Versatile Wings, Rim Pressure, Shooting, Rim Protection, Ball Handlers

Guards

The Suns have been loosely linked to Harden and Irving early this offseason, and Westbrook could even be on the table should the Suns move CP3 if they could get him at a discount.

D’Angelo Russell’s relationship with Booker is also another situation to monitor should they be in the market for another guard. VanVleet is another name that has been linked to the Suns for many years, so keep an eye on Toronto as a potential trade partner.

James Harden (Player Option)

Russell Westbrook (Unrestricted FA)

Kyrie Irving (Unrestricted FA)

D’Angelo Russell (Unrestricted FA)

Fred VanVleet (Player Option)

Caris LeVert (Unrestricted)

Malik Beasley (Club Option)

Derrick Rose (Club Option)

Will Barton (Unrestricted)

Jordan Clarkson (Player Option)

Alec Burks (Club Option)

Victor Oladipo (Player Option)

Seth Curry (Unrestricted FA)

Lonnie Walker IV (Unrestricted FA)

Cory Joseph (Unrestricted FA)

Ish Smith (Unrestricted FA)

George Hill (Unrestricted FA)

Dennis Schroder (Unrestricted FA)

Damion Lee (Unrestricted FA)

Jevon Carter (Unrestricted FA)

Gabe Vincent (Unrestricted FA)

Max Strus (Unrestricted FA)

Reggie Jackson (Unrestricted FA)

Justin Holiday (Unrestricted FA)

Patrick Beverley (Unrestricted FA)

Wings

Phoenix will likely be in the market for wings that can make their playoff rotation as they look to fill the gap left after dealing Crowder, Bridges, and Johnson in the Kevin Durant trade.

The key here is adding at least one (preferably two) playable wings to this roster, especially should both Torrey Craig and TJ Warren walk. And by playable I mean someone in your 8-man rotation that has starter potential.

Khris Middleton (Player Option)

Harrison Barnes (Unrestricted FA)

Jerami Grant (Unrestricted FA)

Gary Trent Jr. (Player Option)

Kyle Kuzma (Player Option)

Josh Hart (Player Option)

Kelly Oubre Jr. (Unrestricted FA)

Josh Richardson (Unrestricted FA)

Dillon Brooks (Unrestricted FA)

Jae Crowder (Unrestricted FA)

Bruce Brown (Unrestricted FA)

Rudy Gay (Player Option)

Torrey Craig (Unrestricted FA)

Donte DiVincenzo (Player Option)

Jeff Green (Unrestricted FA)

Terence Davis (Unrestricted FA)

Georges Niang (Unrestricted FA)

Derrick Jones Jr. (Player Option)

Wesley Matthews (Unrestricted FA)

TJ Warren (Unrestricted FA)

Josh Okogie (Unrestricted FA)

Jalen McDaniels (Unrestricted FA)

Terrence Ross (Unrestricted FA)

Bigs

The Deandre Ayton situation makes this list extremely relevant for the Suns if they deal him. While his replacement may not come via free agency, it’s certainly possible. The market isn’t super inspiring, but Brook Lopez is a name I like should they go this route.

Kristaps Porzingis (Player Option)

Kevin Love (Unrestricted FA)

Nikola Vucevic (Unrestricted FA)

Draymond Green (Player Option)

Christian Wood (Unrestricted FA)

Brook Lopez (Unrestricted FA)

Dwight Powell (Unrestricted FA)

Dario Saric (Unrestricted FA)

Jakob Poeltl (Unrestricted FA)

Mason Plumlee (Unrestricted FA)

Alex Len (Unrestricted FA)

Andre Drummond (Player Option)

Robin Lopez (Unrestricted FA)

Bismack Biyombo (Unrestricted FA)

Darius Bazley (Unrestricted FA)

Frank Kaminsky (Unrestricted FA)

Thomas Bryant (Unrestricted FA)

Naz Reid (Unrestricted FA)

Cody Zeller (Unrestricted FA)

There are well over 60+ names here and compelling cases for the fit of many of these players whether they come as a “splash” or improve them on the margins.

Who are your favorite targets for Phoenix, Suns fans? Let us know in the comments below!