Former Suns GM Lance Blanks dies at 56

Lance Blanks, who served as Phoenix Suns GM from 2010 to 2013, died at age 56 on Wed. May 3 in Dallas, TX. No cause of death has been made known.

Serving as GM at the beginning of a rough decade as a Suns organization, Blanks was responsible for such moves as trading Steve Nash to the LA Lakers, the re-acquisition of Goran Dragic (after first trading him) and the PJ Tucker signing. The team was 98-132 in his three seasons.

Blanks played college ball at Virginia and Texas, averaging 20.0 points in two seasons for the latter, leading the Longhorns to the Elite 8 in his second season. He would go on to play three seasons in the NBA between the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves, totaling 289 points over his career.

Joe Dumars, NBA executive vice president of basketball operations and teammate to Blanks during his two seasons in Detroit, said in a statement:

“Lance was a light for all those who knew him. It’s been a privilege to have called him one of my closest friends. I’m eternally grateful for all the support he has shown me throughout the years. His legacy will be carried on, not only by his family, but by all those whose lives he touched for the better. You will be dearly missed, brother.”

Blanks is survived by his mother, Clarice, two daughters, and granddaughter. From the same statement, Clarice said, “My child, mama loves you.”

Update: Suns released their own statement, which reads: