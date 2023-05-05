Fanning the Flames - Time to Protect Our House

The Phoenix Suns are down 2-0 to the Denver Nuggets. Ideal? No. Dire? Not just yet. The Nuggets did their job in Denver. Now, it’s time for Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and company to do the same in Phoenix.

On this episode of Fanning the Flames, we preview Game 3, discuss who we think may step it up for the Suns, and delve into our standard nonsense.

