 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fanning the Flames - Time to Protect Our House

The Suns have lost 3 in a row without Kevin Durant but let’s not freak out.

By SoSaysJ
/ new

The Phoenix Suns are down 2-0 to the Denver Nuggets. Ideal? No. Dire? Not just yet. The Nuggets did their job in Denver. Now, it’s time for Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and company to do the same in Phoenix.

On this episode of Fanning the Flames, we preview Game 3, discuss who we think may step it up for the Suns, and delve into our standard nonsense.

Make sure to follow Paul (@DervishOfWhirl), Dan (@DanDuarte1), Justin (@SoSaysJ), and the pod (@FanTheFlamesNBA) on Twitter.

You can get both the Into the Valley and Fanning the Flames podcasts in the same feed on The Bright Side of the Sun Podcast Network, available on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, and Google Play - and if you use one of those podforms, don’t forget to subscribe, rate, and review.

Until next time!

More From Bright Side Of The Sun

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bright Side of the Sun Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Phoenix Suns news from Bright Side of the Sun