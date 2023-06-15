Suns have the fourth best odds of winning a title in 2024, second-best to win the West

As it relates to roster construction, the Phoenix Suns have a long way to go. They are far from a complete product.

General Manager James Jones is aiming to flip over the roster this offseason in order to better develop around their two superstars, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, with the NBA Draft, free agency, and the trade market available to them. And I use “NBA Draft” loosely, as we know that Jones is not one to explore the market for developing young players.

Currently seven players are under contract in Phoenix, and one of those includes Ish Wainwright. Insert a picture of Lucille Ball going, “ewwwwww” right about here. Decisons need to be made about aging point guard Chris Paul, we have no clue if new head coach Frank Vogel can truly change the motor — Tesla or not — of Deandre Ayton, and the Cameron Payne/Landry Shamet contracts aren’t as valuable on the market as they were pre-CBA.

Despite this, and despite the uncertainty that lies ahead for Phoenix, they are starting the season with the fourth best odds to win a title on DraftKings Sportsbook, opening at +850.

That is a lot of confidence in a team that is far from complete.

It just goes to demonstrate how much respect Booker and Durant bring to your team. They are both elite players, with Booker in his prime of his career. The team did not have the proper time to gel, and while they cut there depth out from under them to acquire KD, they did not progress past the second round for the second consecutive season.

The expectation is that James Jones and Mat Ishbia will successfully navigate the offseason and construct a roster around these two players that will complement their skill set and equate to winning.

The Denver Nuggets (+450), Boston Celtics (+550), and Milwaukee Bucks (+650) enter the offseason as other teams that currently have better odds than Phoenix, and understandably so. Denver marched through the NBA postseason, posting a 16-4 record in route to their first title in franchise history. Outside of the 2017 Warriors, who went 16-1, it is the most dominating performance we’ve seen in 15 years.

Sidenote: Kudos to Phoenix for being responsible for two of those losses.

If you have faith in James Jones and Mat Ishbia, take that +850 and run with it. It’s a long way to the top of the mountain, the switchbacks and gravel that lie before Phoenix are coarse and tough. Plenty of moves are on the horizon, and if they want to fulfill the objective of winning their first ever title, the Suns, we’ll have to overcome the odds. It appears those odds are +850.

