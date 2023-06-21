LIVE THREAD: Suns chatter ahead of draft including former Arizona Wildcat Keanu Pinder

Approaching 24 hours away from the NBA Draft, the Phoenix Suns are staying busy even after the weekend’s blockbuster trade to acquire Bradley Beal.

First and foremost, I’m hearing they’re still inquiring about potentially buying an additional second-round pick; keep an eye on the Orlando Magic, who have #36. It was a shot to my heart earlier on Wednesday when the Denver Nuggets made another move to add picks in that range, let alone to acquire picks Phoenix was likely targeting.

The Denver Nuggets are trading 2024 first-round pick and 2023 40th pick to the Indiana Pacers for No. 29 and 32 on Thursday, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2023

Plus, a three-team deal came along later in the day that also featured some potential Suns targets, including Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon and Washington Wizards big Kristaps Porzingis, who were re-routed to the LA Clippers and Boston respectively. Hour by hour, Suns targets are coming off the board.

Sources: Wizards, Celtics and Clippers are in strong talks on a trade that would send Kristaps Porzingis to Boston, Marcus Morris and draft compensation to Washington and Malcolm Brogdon to Los Angeles. Sides are still working through details and Porzingis’ $36M player option. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2023

Though not involved in the last couple trades, Phoenix is staying busy, including adding one more name to the list of prospects they’ve worked out: UAB center Trey Jemison. Listed at 7’0 and 260 pounds, Jemison played his first two years of college ball at Clemson before transferring to UAB for his final three seasons.

His counting stats weren’t all that gaudy due to capping out around 25 minutes per game, but he still blocked shots at a high level, averaging 1.8 blocks (7.8 block-percentage, which measures his blocks over total two-point attempts by the opponent, Ayton’s career-high is 4.1% for reference) over his three seasons at UAB.

Jemison isn’t expected to be drafted; in fact, he doesn’t appear on The Athletic draft expert Sam Vecenie’s top 100 at all. Based on what little I was able to find, he’s certainly worth at least a Summer League look if they like what they see in the workout.

Speaking of Summer League, we have our first confirmed addition to the squad: Keanu Pinder, who played two underwhelming seasons at the University of Arizona before a short stint in Poland before returning to his native Australia to play in the NBL.

The 6’9 220 forward also played six games in the Spanish league last season but really stood out in the NBL playing for the Cairns Taipans, averaging 16.9 points (50.0% FG), 9.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists, and 1.3 steals across 19 games. He was named Second Team All-NBL.

Pinder continues a recent trend of NBL alumni playing for the Summer Suns after Duop Reath and Jo Luol-Acuil Jr. both impressed in spurts last summer.

Suns are also slated to work out a former Northern Illinois standout, Eugene German. The 6’0 shot-maker starred for the Qingdao Eagles in the Chinese league last season, averaging 24.2 points (44.6% FG), 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Don’t be shocked if the Jun. 28 tryout leads to German joining Pinder on the Summer squad.

Stay tuned for further updates leading up to the draft.