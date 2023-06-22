 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Suns JAM Session Podcast: 2023 Post NBA Draft JAM with Damon Allred

The original Phoenix Suns post game podcast. Pop a teeth-cracking cold beverage with us and listen to a not too-serious-podcast dedicated to the Phoenix Suns, hosted by John (@DarthVoita) and Matthew (@MatthewLissy).

By John Voita and Matthew Lissy
The 2023 NBA Draft is over. So what does that mean as it relates to the Suns? What are the biggest surprises? John is joined by Bright Side’s draft expert Damon Allred to talk about it all!

