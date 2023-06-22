 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Suns had option to trade for Jordan Poole before Beal deal

The Phoenix Suns reportedly could’ve brought back Jordan Poole in return for Chris Paul.

By Brandon Duenas
Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Would’ve could’ve should’ve. The past is the past and it’s important not to bask in it all that much, but when reports like this leak it’s always fascinating to discuss that alternate reality.

Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reports that the Phoenix Suns had the option of trading Chris Paul to the Warriors in exchange for Jordan Poole before acquiring Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards.

“In the end they determined that Bradley Beal was a better player/fit for what they wanted,” Gambadoro added.

Chris Paul was shipped to the Golden State Warriors today in a separate deal between the Wizards and Warriors. Golden State sent out Jordan Poole along with Ryan Rollins and draft compensation to the Wizards for the Point God.

Both Jordan Poole and Bradley Beal are owed a substantial amount of money over the next several years. Beal is on the books for ~$207 million over the next four years while Poole is still owed nearly $100 million over the next three years.

Washington Wizards v Golden State Warriors Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Poole’s poor shot selection wore on the Warriors veterans and the separation should come as no surprise to anyone following that team. Poole shot just 43% last season, including 33% from the three-point line on a fairly high volume.

While Poole has one less year on his contract, makes less money, and is younger than Beal, it’s pretty clear that Beal is the much more complete all-around player in nearly every metric.

It not only feels like a no-brainer from a Suns' point of view but also like they dodged a bullet in avoiding Poole in the process.

Another interesting recent Gambo report also dropped:

What do you think, Suns fans? Did they make the right decision in taking Beal over Poole knowing what we know now?

