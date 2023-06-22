Report: Suns had option to trade for Jordan Poole before Beal deal

Would’ve could’ve should’ve. The past is the past and it’s important not to bask in it all that much, but when reports like this leak it’s always fascinating to discuss that alternate reality.

Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reports that the Phoenix Suns had the option of trading Chris Paul to the Warriors in exchange for Jordan Poole before acquiring Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards.

Trading Chris Paul to Golden State for Jordan Poole was an option for the Suns. In the end they determined that Bradley Beal was a better player/fit for what they wanted. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) June 22, 2023

“In the end they determined that Bradley Beal was a better player/fit for what they wanted,” Gambadoro added.

Chris Paul was shipped to the Golden State Warriors today in a separate deal between the Wizards and Warriors. Golden State sent out Jordan Poole along with Ryan Rollins and draft compensation to the Wizards for the Point God.

ESPN Sources: The Washington Wizards are finalizing a deal to send Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors for a package that includes Jordan Poole and future draft assets. pic.twitter.com/kpNkhqFicp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2023

Both Jordan Poole and Bradley Beal are owed a substantial amount of money over the next several years. Beal is on the books for ~$207 million over the next four years while Poole is still owed nearly $100 million over the next three years.

Poole’s poor shot selection wore on the Warriors veterans and the separation should come as no surprise to anyone following that team. Poole shot just 43% last season, including 33% from the three-point line on a fairly high volume.

While Poole has one less year on his contract, makes less money, and is younger than Beal, it’s pretty clear that Beal is the much more complete all-around player in nearly every metric.

It not only feels like a no-brainer from a Suns' point of view but also like they dodged a bullet in avoiding Poole in the process.

Another interesting recent Gambo report also dropped:

The Phoenix Suns are including roughly $3.5 million in cash to the Washington Wizards as part of the trade to acquire Bradley Beal. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) June 22, 2023

What do you think, Suns fans? Did they make the right decision in taking Beal over Poole knowing what we know now?