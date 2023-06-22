Suns Reacts Survey: Phoenix is on the clock and we’ll soon learn which fork in the road they want to take

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Phoenix Suns fans and fans across the country.

Here we go, Suns fans. The 2023 NBA Draft.

There’s excitement in wonderment as it pertains to the roster construction of the Phoenix Suns this season. Bradley Beal’s addition has created a top-heavy lineup and the first true “big three” in Suns history that was built through blockbuster trades.

Unlike years past, the team is not relying on draft picks to fill out the ‘ole Basketball-Reference page. They currently have eight players on the books, with one of those being a club option (Ish Wainright).

The roster of the 2023-24 Suns is taking shape. The Suns are slated to pick at number 52. Based on my research of years past, that means that they should be picking around 8:28pm AZ time.

56% of Suns fans believe that Phoenix will ultimately be making the pick, while 44% believe that the team will be trading it away.

What should we expect if they trade the pick? Draft capital? Could it be paired with Deandre Ayton to sweeten the deal to bring back more pieces to the team?

We don’t know at this point. It is the final piece of draft capital that they have full control over following the details that emerged about the Bradley Beal trade on Thursday.

From Dave King, who assessed the “carnage” since Mat Ishbia arrived:

In: 2 All-Stars: Kevin Durant (13 time, most recently 2022) and Bradley Beal (3 time, most recently 2021) 3 deep bench backups Out: 1 All-Star: Chris Paul (12 time, most recently 2022) 2 Starters: Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson 4 First round picks: 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 4 First-round pick swap rights: 2024, 2026, 2028 (twice encumbered), 2030 6 Second round picks: 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2030 The Suns had previously traded the 2029 second round pick to Oklahoma City in the Dario Saric trade last February. They will still be able to pick a player in the first round a few times, but that pick will be the lesser of Wizards-Suns in 2024, 2026 and 2030 and Wizards-Nets-Suns in 2028.

If they’re fishing for something – anything – that could salvage the future, it could mean that former #1 overall pick Deandre Ayton is on the move. But that doesn’t seem to be what Phoenix is looking to do. Nor should they.

Still, Draft Day is a time in which names move. We witnessed the Porzingus to Boston deal last night, with numerous picks trading hands between Boston, Memphis, and Washington. Will DA be on the move tonight?

57% believe the answer to that question is, “yes”. I am of the belief that Ayton stays. Vogel wants a shot with the big fella. He wants to see what he is capable of.

So now we wait. We watch. We wonder. And with the 52nd pick, the Suns select…