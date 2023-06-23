Fanning the Flames - We Talk Beal, DA, CP3, and… Ish Wainright?

The Phoenix Suns landed Bradley Beal in what many call a fleecing of the Washington Wizards, but how will he fit alongside Devin Booker and Kevin Durant? We think just fine.

In addition to diving into that on this episode of Fanning the Flames, we also discuss:

whether Deandre Ayton will be back with the team next year.

Chris Paul being traded to the Golden State Warriors.

what Daniel has against Ish Wainright.

