Haynes Report: Suns to bring in Jabari Parker, Stanley Johnson in for workout

According to Chris Haynes, the Phoenix Suns are bringing in a pair of NBA veterans in for a workout in Phoenix on Wednesday.

The full list of participants hasn’t been released yet. Due to the wording of this report, it looks like it will be more than just Jabari Parker and Stanley Johnson, though they are considered the “notables” for this workout.

Phoenix Suns will host a free agent workout on Wednesday featuring notables Jabari Parker and Stanley Johnson, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/cp8f2sZvwq — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 26, 2023

Haynes also later reported that veteran guard Chasson Randle, who the Suns had previously signed ahead of training camp in 2021, will also join the workout. He was released by Phoenix when they made final cuts just before the season opener in 2021.

Both Jabari Parker and Stanley Johnson are former lottery picks that have bounced around the league quite a bit.

Parker, 28, was the number 2 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Duke. He did not play in the NBA in 2022-23 and has battled injuries throughout his NBA career.

Parker’s most recent stint came with the Boston Celtics in 2021-22, and he has not averaged double-figure points since 2019-20.

Johnson, 27, was the number 8 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Arizona. He has career averages of 6.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Johnson spent the 2022-23 season with the San Antonio Spurs where he appeared in 30 games putting up just 5.8 points per game.

Phoenix has plenty of roster spots to fill, so take this as due diligence by the front office.

It could lead to a camp invite or two, and possibly a signing from there, but no one in this workout figures to be part of their playoff rotation. At least let’s hope not!

NBA Free Agency is set to begin in just a few days, so buckle up.