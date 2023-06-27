Suns Free Agent Target: Buying low on Kendrick Nunn could net depth and positive results

Welcome to our free agent target series as we explore potential players the Phoenix Suns can seek out to join their squad entering the 2023-24 season.

Free agency is just around the corner, and the Suns are amidst putting together what we hope is a championship level roster. Numerous areas need to be addressed, however, as a team has gutted its depth and draft capital in an effort to bring in stars Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

For the first time in five seasons, we don’t know who our starting point guard is going to be. In 2019 it was Ricky Rubio. In 2020, it was Chris Paul. Now is it Cameron Payne? Will it be Point Booker? Will it be point guard by committee? We’re asking more questions than the Riddler, but they are worth asking.

The team needs to add some depth and experience at the position, so allow me to propose this: Kendrick Nunn

Kendrick Nunn

Position: Point guard

Point guard Vitals: 6’2” tall, 190 pounds, 27 years old

6’2” tall, 190 pounds, 27 years old Experience: 3 years

3 years Stats (2022-23 regular season with LAL and WAS): 7.1 PPG, 2.4 APG, 1.7 RPG, 42.4/35.4/85.4 splits, 70 GP, 2 starts

7.1 PPG, 2.4 APG, 1.7 RPG, 42.4/35.4/85.4 splits, 70 GP, 2 starts Contract Status: UFA

As a starter with the Miami Heat from 2019-2021, Nunn was highly effective. He averaged 15 points and 3 assists while with the team and was part of the team that made a trip to the 2020 NBA Finals. When his contract was up, he signed a 2-year, $10.3M contract with the Lakers, the second year of which was a player option.

Nunn injured his knee in training camp during prior to the 2021 season and kept having setback after setback, ultimately missing the entire year. Not surprisingly, he opted into the second year of his contract, and after 39 games with the Lakers, he was dealt to the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura and three second-round picks.

You don’t know exactly who or what Nunn is since his leg injury, but for a team that needs to build it’s roster with veteran minimum contracts, Nunn meets a need. Kendrick does have a relationship with head coach Frank Vogel, as he played for the Lakers in Vogel’s final season. And by, “played” I mean sat on the bench with that leg injury.

He’s hit the free agent market and we will all see what his true market value is based on the types of offers he gets, and who he gets them from. In the same breath, we’ll learn about Nunn and what he wants. If he’s looking to be a part of a winner or if he’s looking for a pay day. Based on his performance over the past two seasons, however, he might not have a choice.

Nunn would be a solid addition, and a fine backup to the backup for the Suns. He has the ability to provide some offense off the bench, and if he’s willing to come to Phoenix and displays his durability and growth as a player, it could equate to a solid paycheck in 2024-25.