Phoenix Suns Free Agency and Trade Rumors Thread

The draft is behind the Phoenix Suns, and boy was it a doozy! The 52nd pick?! Generational superstar incoming! No offense to Toumani Camara (I am actually really excited to see the kid play in the NBA Summer League), but he most likely will be filling the “guy at the end of the bench” role.

Now the real fun begins for the franchise.

The Suns need to fill out their roster, and following the addition of Bradley Beal, Jordan Goodwin, and Isaiah Todd from the Washington Wizards, we are slowing beginning to understand how they intend to do so. Still, there are multiple questions that need answering:

What will they do at point guard? Is it Cameron Payne? Is it a Booker & Beall backcourt duo?

Is James Jones looking to continue his 3-by-5 philosophy of being three-deep at all five positions?

Will KD be the three or the four?

Who will the fifth starter be?

Will they be playing their greatest hits, bringing back some of their Bird rights guys (Torrey Craig, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo, Darius Bazley)?

The free agent market is full of potential roster additions, and what Phoenix has to offer is unique. A chance to play for a title...and actually play. The roster is top heavy and the need for players to flock to the Valley is paramount to the ultimate success of the team. Players who chose to take the veteran minimum — which is most likely how they’ll fill out the roster — will be rewarded with the opportunity to contribute.

Who’s available? Please reference previously published pieces for a better understanding of who Phoenix can and should target.

It’s time to start talking rumors! Please check back often as we’ll have the newest free agency rumors listed at the top, with the oldest at the bottom. Let the rumors begin!

June 27th, 9:15 am - The Dallas Mavericks made an offer for Deandre Ayton

Per Marc Stein, the Mavericks made an offer that included Tim Hardaway Jr., our old buddy Richaun Holmes, and former-Sun JaVale McGee and the Suns declined. Thankfully.