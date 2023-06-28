2023 Phoenix Suns Player Review: Defensively minded Bismack executed his role elegantly

Welcome to our Phoenix Suns Season in Review series where we do individual PLAYER REVIEWS of each man that contributed in the 2022-23 season. We go through the roster to analyze what went right/wrong for them, and what they can do to get better for next season.

Bismack Biyombo

Position: Center

Vitals: 6’8” tall, 255 pounds, 30-years old

Experience: 12 years

Stats (regular season): 4.3 PPG, 4.3 APG, 0.9 RPG, 57.8 FG%, 35.7 FT%

Regular Season Recap

Bismack Biyombo, who we affectionately call “Bizzy”, was a breathe of fresh air when he’d enter the lineup. His defensive abilities made an instant impact, and the defensive motor he possesses is a skill that we long for Deandre Ayton to consistently display.

Biyombo’s defense was impressive; he had 88 blocks this season, which was tops in the time despite being 11th in total minutes played. Offensively? That’s a different story. His 35.7% from the line was last on the team.

He was ever-present during the season and was one of the players to give consistency to an inconsistent lineup. He was not affected by the injuries that his fellow teammates suffered from. Of the 61 games he played in this past season, he started 14. While starting center Deandre Ayton nursed lower body injuries, Bismack got the nod from Monty Williams to start in his place. During his starts, in which he averaged 22.5 minutes per game, he had 7.4 points and 6.7 rebounds. In non-starts, he went for 3.4 points and 3.5 boards.

His best game of the season came on March 25 in a home win against the Philadelphia 76ers. Starting in DA’s place, he went 8-for-12 from the field, scoring 17 points and snagging 13 rebounds.

Post-Season Recap

Bismack didn’t have much of an impact in the postseason, as players who can’t hit their free throws typically don’t. While his defense was appreciated, the second team unit needed an offensive boost, and Monty Williams chose to play Jock Landale more (113 minutes for Jock, 78 for Biyombo).

That isn’t to say he wasn’t impactful. In Game 5 of the First Round, Biyombo was hyper-efficient in his 12:23 played, scoring 8 points and grabbing 8 rebounds, all while making 3 blocks.

Biggest Strength

Defense and size.

Bizzy is an ideal backup center to have on your team. He can come in for a short amount of time and make a major impact on the defensive side of the ball. His shot deterrence is above-average, so when second team units are penetrating the paint, he’ll make them adjust to him.

Per BBall-Index, Bismack has an A+ defensive impact, scoring in the 99%tile in blocks per 75 possessions, 100%tile in rim protection, and 100%tile in ‘rim points saved per 75 possessions’ (A measure of points “saved” on shots at the rim by the defender based off of their ability to contest shots, with smaller samples regressed with league and role average rim dFG% values.)

Biggest Weakness

His offensive game. And that middy jumper. That thang is ugly.

Unfortunately, Biyombo is a liability on offense. It’s not a big deal when you have consistent scoring options around him, but when you don’t, he’s not helping much. Which is fine. He serves his role well.

Contract Details

Bizzy is an unrestricted free agent after earning $2,905,851 last season.

Overall Grade

Overall grade as an NBA player: C-

Relative grade to preseason expectations: B-

Biyombo is a player I hope that Phoenix can bring back. His is a solid veteran who’s defensive impact, although not effective in the postseason, allows a team the ability to successfully navigate the regular season.