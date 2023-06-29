Report: Kyrie Irving to meet with Phoenix Suns when free agency begins tomorrow

Another Phoenix Suns-related bomb dropped this morning. Mat Ishbia is a sicko.

NBA Insider Chris Haynes reported that Kyrie Irving intends to meet with the Phoenix Suns tomorrow when free agency begins.

NBA star Kyrie Irving intends to meet with the Phoenix Suns when the free agency period begins on June 30, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. https://t.co/9KOjnqMu0N — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 29, 2023

In the article, Haynes notes that Irving is expected to meet with Phoenix along with the Dallas Mavericks and possibly other teams when NBA free agency begins on June 30. The Houston Rockets are also listed in seeking a meeting with Irving.

The meetings are expected to take place in Los Angeles according to the report.

“The Suns are still being ultra-aggressive in trying to assemble top talent to play alongside their three stars in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. New Suns governor Mat Ishbia and general manager James Jones are working tirelessly to construct a legitimate championship team.”

Many are jumping through the cap hoops trying to figure out how a sign-and-trade would work, but in reality are we sure we can rule out Kyrie Irving signing for the minimum? That is pure speculation of course, because the path towards acquiring Irving through a S&T is shaky.

It would be difficult for the Suns to add Irving due to the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement. If they acquired him via sign-and-trade, they would be hard-capped at the first salary-cap apron, which is currently projected to be $172 million.

This time of year many players/agents use teams as leverage in negotiations, and that’s more of what this feels like to me on the surface.

Phoenix has been listed as a destination that Irving was interested early in the offseason however, so that is something to consider when evaluating the situation.

A “big 4” of Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant would essentially be an All-Star Team of unique scorers.

NBA Free Agency is almost here, Suns fans. Buckle up... it’s about to get wild.

We’ll keep you up-to-date with the latest on the Suns news and all the offseason chaos here at BrightSideOfTheSun.com.