Report: Suns agree to 2-year deal with Drew Eubanks

The Phoenix Suns made their first move of the young offseason on Friday afternoon.

At 3:05 pm local time, Shams dropped the news that Phoenix agreed to a 2-year deal with center Drew Eubanks.

Free agent center Drew Eubanks has agreed on a two-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, with a player option in second season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Eubanks is represented by agent James Dunleavy of Excel Sports. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2023

As Shams notes, there is a player option in the second year of his deal.

Eubanks, 26, is a 6’10 center that can protect the rim at a decent clip and is a solid finisher around the rim.

He appeared in 78 games for the Blazers last season, posting 6.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 20.3 minutes per game.

He provides the rim protection and athleticism that Phoenix desperately lacked last season at times.

In Drew Eubanks, the Suns are getting a strong interior defender who slotted into the Portland starting lineup often over the past season and a half.



Just check out these rim protection numbers, courtesy of Bball-Index. pic.twitter.com/zAIj3iweeT — Sam Cooper (@scooperhoops) June 30, 2023

My quick takeaway on Eubanks:

Eubanks is a much better defender and more athletic than Jock.



Feels like a better “16-game” player than Landale at the end of the day.



I like Jock, but think this is an upgrade that’ll look more apparent when we see it play out on the court. — Zona (@ZonaHoops_) June 30, 2023

This could mean the end for Jock Landale in Phoenix, but that is speculation of course because they could always bring them both in.

Phoenix is firing these signings off, so keep up!