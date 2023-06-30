 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Suns agree to 2-year deal with Drew Eubanks

The Phoenix Suns have found their backup center in Drew Eubanks.

By Brandon Duenas
Portland Trail Blazers v Memphis Grizzlies Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns made their first move of the young offseason on Friday afternoon.

At 3:05 pm local time, Shams dropped the news that Phoenix agreed to a 2-year deal with center Drew Eubanks.

As Shams notes, there is a player option in the second year of his deal.

Eubanks, 26, is a 6’10 center that can protect the rim at a decent clip and is a solid finisher around the rim.

He appeared in 78 games for the Blazers last season, posting 6.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 20.3 minutes per game.

He provides the rim protection and athleticism that Phoenix desperately lacked last season at times.

My quick takeaway on Eubanks:

This could mean the end for Jock Landale in Phoenix, but that is speculation of course because they could always bring them both in.

Phoenix is firing these signings off, so keep up!

