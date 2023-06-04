Mikal Bridges does yet another cool thing Deandre Ayton could never do

Sigh.

Once again fan favorite Mikal Bridges is one-upping former Phoenix Suns teammate Deandre Ayton. This time, it’s getting named to play for Team USA this summer during the FIBA World Championships.

Bridges, who was traded to the Brooklyn Nets last spring for Kevin Durant, exploded as the Nets’ primary scoring option, putting up more than 25 points per game after the trade deadline.

Current Suns who have played for Team USA include Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, who helped Team USA win the Gold Medal at the 2021 Olympic Games. Chris Paul helped Team USA do the same in 2008 with the Redeem Team.

But you’ll never see former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton named to Team USA. That’s because Ayton is from the Bahamas so he doesn’t qualify for Team USA consideration. You thought I was going somewhere else with that, didn’t you? Nah. I’m just having a little fun with the Ayton/Bridges debate on a boring Sunday afternoon. :)

Bridges will join what might be considered a B-list group to compete in the FIBA Championships that includes the likes of the Lakers’ Austin Reaves, the Wolves’ Anthony Edwards, the Bucks’ Bobby Portis and the Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton. The group will be coached by Steve Kerr.

This is a great honor for Bridges. If he plays well, he might be invited to join the big boys like the Suns’ Devin Booker and Kevin Durant on future teams.

Big props to Mikal for being picked! You’ll always be loved around here.