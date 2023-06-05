Report: Phoenix Suns add David Fizdale to coaching staff

The Phoenix Suns coaching staff is coming together quickly after the hiring of Frank Vogel last week.

The Suns already secured top assistant Kevin Young, making him the highest-paid assistant in the NBA. Now, they land a well-respected veteran coach that has been around for some time in David Fizdale.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Suns have officially hired Utah’s associate GM David Fizdale as an assistant coach.

The Phoenix Suns are hiring Jazz associate GM David Fizdale as an assistant coach, sources tell ESPN. Suns made a significant financial play for Fizdale and drew upon his history with new coach Frank Vogel and GM James Jones. Fizdale is a former HC with Knicks and Grizzlies. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 5, 2023

The key takeaway that sticks out to me is that Phoenix made a “significant financial play for Fizdale” in order to land the former head coach.

Woj goes on to say: “Fizdale had taken to the front office turn in his career, but the lure of reuniting with Vogel — whom he had worked under with Lakers — and coaching a Suns franchise with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant turned out to be too much to pass up.”

Fizdale, 48, was a longtime assistant coach with the Miami Heat before becoming head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks for some time.

Suns Ties

Fizdale was an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers under Frank Vogel for one season. Along with that, he has close ties with James Jones from their time together with the Miami Heat.

The connection to both the front office and the (new) head coach makes it a seamless fit that comes with some history attached.

Mat Ishbia has shown he is not afraid to spend in his short time as the new owner of the Phoenix Suns.

Phoenix shelled away a decent chunk to land Vogel, retain Kevin Young to make him the highest-paid associate head coach, and also gave Fizdale enough compensation to spark an interest in returning to coaching.

Suns coaching staff is stacking up nicely.



Frank Vogel, Kevin Young, and David Fizdale.



It’s nice to have an owner with deep pockets. — Zona (@ZonaHoops_) June 5, 2023

We are just a few weeks away from the NBA Draft and Free Agency, so it’s nice to see the Suns making significant moves before the chaos begins.