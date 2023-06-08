Fanning the Flames - Comings and Goings of the Phoenix Suns

It’s been a busy week for the Phoenix Suns, and we hit it all on this episode of Fanning the Flames, as we discuss:

Our Paul is back, but the Suns’ (Chris) Paul may not be.

The coaching staff is coming into shape with the hirings of Frank Vogel and David Fizdale, and the retention of Kevin Young.

Final thoughts on the departure of Monty Williams.

What the heck is the team going to look like next season

