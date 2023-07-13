Saben Lee returning to Phoenix a two-way contract

Faster than a speeding...Chris Paul. More powerful than a...Duane Washington, Jr. Look! A bird! A plane! No, it’s...Saben Lee!

The Phoenix Suns, who announced on June 28 that they were tendering a qualifying offer to the 24-year old point guard, officially brought him back today on a two-way contract.

It isn’t the first time the Valley product has signed a two-way deal.

After bring selected 38th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz out of Vanderbilt, Saben has been fighting to stay in the league. He was traded to the Detroit Pistons on draft day, who he signed a two-way deal with. He was traded back to Utah in the Bojan Bogdanovic deal, only to be waived. He signed with Phoenix. He was waived. He signed with the Toronto Raptors. He was waived. He signed a two-way with the Philadelphia 76ers. He was waived. He signed two 10 day contracts with Phoenix last year, and then a two-way.

And now he’s back, albeit on a two-way contract again.

Lee provided a spark last season on a team devastated by injuries and, although his outside shot leaves plenty to be desired, his affinity for attacking the cylinder and putting pressure on the opposition is made his playing time valuable. And exciting.

He has his reservation for the Boom Boom Room booked. Hope he tips his bellman.

Saben had his best year in Phoenix last season, playing in 23 games — starting 1 — and averaging 6.3 points and 2.8 assists in 15.8 minutes played. While not a true facilitator, he did bring some more traditional point guard skills to the position that sometimes get lost when Cameron Payne is playing the backup point.

“Saben plays with toughness and aggression on both ends of the court. His point guard instincts and ability to attack the rim are critical traits for us as we seek to build a better team,” James Jones made in the official statement, and knowing that Saben Lee is the third string point guard assists in solidifying his three-by-five roster construction philosophy.

Welcome back to Saben. He is another young athletic player who can contribute when needed. And he’s the only player in the history of the franchise to wear number 38.