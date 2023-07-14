Game Preview: Suns take on Keyonte George and the undefeated Summer Jazz

What: Summer Suns (1-2) vs Summer Jazz (3-0)

When: 8:00 p.m. AZ Time

Where: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada

Watch: ESPN2

Who’s up for some late-day Summer Suns action? The setting sun will just be beyond the horizon when this game tips off between the Phoenix Suns and the Utah Jazz, and while things may be cooling off outside, they’ll be heating up inside in Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

The Summer Suns are currently led in scoring by Hunter Hale, who received his first opportunity to play in the Suns loss on Tuesday to the Pelicans. He shot the crud out of the three-ball, going 6-of-12 in the game.

How are the rest of the Suns looking?

Summer Suns Statistics ﻿# Player PPG FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% ORB DRB RPG APG SPG BPG TOV PF ﻿# Player PPG FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% ORB DRB RPG APG SPG BPG TOV PF 1 Hunter Hale 21.0 7.0 13.0 0.538 6.0 12.0 0.500 1.0 2.0 0.500 1.0 3.0 4.0 4.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 2.0 2 Toumani Camara 15.5 6.0 10.5 0.571 0.5 3.5 0.143 3.0 6.0 0.500 1.5 4.0 5.5 1.5 1.5 0.0 4.5 4.5 3 Barry Brown, Jr. 12.0 4.5 10.0 0.450 0.5 2.5 0.200 2.5 5.5 0.455 0.0 2.0 2.0 1.5 1.5 0.0 1.0 1.5 4 Jordan Goodwin 12.0 5.0 13.0 0.385 1.0 3.0 0.333 1.0 2.0 0.500 1.0 2.0 3.0 4.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 5 Grant Sherfield 10.0 4.3 10.0 0.433 0.3 4.3 0.077 1.0 1.3 0.750 0.0 0.7 0.7 5.3 1.3 0.0 3.3 3.3 6 Trey Jemison 9.7 4.3 7.0 0.619 0.0 0.0 0.000 1.0 1.7 0.600 3.7 3.3 7.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 3.0 5.7 7 Jordan Usher 9.0 4.0 9.5 0.421 1.0 4.5 0.222 0.0 0.5 0.000 1.0 1.5 2.5 1.5 3.0 0.0 0.5 3.0 8 Gabe Brown 8.0 3.0 9.3 0.321 1.3 4.7 0.286 0.7 0.7 1.000 1.0 4.0 5.0 0.3 1.7 0.3 0.7 2.3 9 Eugene German 8.0 3.0 8.0 0.375 2.0 4.0 0.500 0.0 0.0 0.000 1.0 1.0 2.0 2.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 2.0 10 Marcus Carr 3.0 1.0 3.0 0.333 0.3 1.0 0.333 0.7 1.0 0.667 0.0 1.3 1.3 1.7 0.7 0.0 1.0 0.3 11 Jawun Evans 2.5 0.5 2.0 0.250 0.0 0.5 0.000 1.5 3.0 0.500 1.0 2.0 3.0 2.5 0.0 0.5 2.0 3.5 12 Louis Olinde 1.7 0.7 2.3 0.286 0.3 1.7 0.200 0.0 0.0 0.000 0.7 2.7 3.3 0.0 1.0 0.3 0.7 1.7 13 Savion Flagg 1.7 0.7 5.7 0.118 0.0 2.0 0.000 0.3 0.7 0.500 0.3 1.0 1.3 0.7 0.3 0.3 0.3 1.0

Toumani Camara did not play in the third game for Phoenix, but there may be a chance we see him in Game 4. It was the decision of the Suns’ coaching staff to hold him out of the game, citing that they wanted to preserve him on the second night of a back-to-back. The ESPN2 broadcast team noted that Camara was sorer than he thought he’d be after two Summer League games.

Jordan Usher continues to showcase his athletic skillset. While he most likely will not garner a two-way contract with the Suns, opportunity lies within the NBA for him. He’s experienced and, if he continues to play well, may find his way onto a roster or G League affiliate.

The Summer Jazz enter the game with #16 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Keyonte George playing impressively. The rookie guard is averaging 21.7 points whilst shooting 44.4% from deep. The kid looks good.

KEYONTE GEORGE WITH THE ANKLE BREAKER?!?! pic.twitter.com/1fJfeVDFh6 — Jazz Lead (@JazzLead) July 13, 2023

He has helped the Jazz to an undefeated Summer League record and they are one of the teams that could make the four-team playoff following the completion of the regular Summer League games. They win, they’re in. Essentially, all teams play games from July 7-14, and the top four advance to the playoffs. The other 26 teams get one last game on either July 15 or July 16.

Phoenix, seeing as they as 1-2, will play on Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies as a result.

What should we expect in this one? It’s Summer League. You never know. Hunter Hale could go bonkers from beyond the three-point line again. Jordan Usher could wow us with a transition dunk. Toumani Camara actually play and give us something to be excited for. Or there could be turnovers. Lots and lots of turnovers.

But it’s Suns’ basketball, so tune in and enjoy!