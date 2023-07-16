 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Suns trade Cam Payne to Spurs for roster space

Have fun with Victor and Pop, Cam!

By Dave King
Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns - Game Six Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

I guess you can call it a salary dump, but this trade was really about giving Cameron Payne a fresh start in a place he could earn more playing time.

On Sunday, the Phoenix Suns traded Cam Payne to the San Antonio Spurs for nothing of value in return (though SOMETHING has to come back; probably a highly protected second round pick?).

The Spurs had the room (barely) to absorb Payne into their open cap space, and will get cash and a second round pick for their troubles.

Word of the Suns wanting to give Cam a fresh start has been circling for a while now. Last week there was chatter about the Suns getting real value back for Payne, but in the end the Suns just sent him somewhere he can play.

Payne knew it was coming. He tweeted his love for Phoenix before word came out from the national media guys. None of this “I read it on twitter” stuff.

He also sent some cryptic tweets the other day amid all these rumors. Could have been out summer workouts. Or it could have been about an upcoming trade.

Payne gets to backup Tre Jones in San Antonio, making passes to a guy named Victor Wembanyama and being coached by Gregg Popovich.

The Suns plan to give Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Jordan Goodwin the point guard minutes in a new offense that will allow combo guards to share the floor and for offense to be initiated from anywhere on the court. There’s also that Kevin Durant fella, who averages 5 assists per game.

