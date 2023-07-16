Suns trade Cam Payne to Spurs for roster space

I guess you can call it a salary dump, but this trade was really about giving Cameron Payne a fresh start in a place he could earn more playing time.

On Sunday, the Phoenix Suns traded Cam Payne to the San Antonio Spurs for nothing of value in return (though SOMETHING has to come back; probably a highly protected second round pick?).

Phoenix is trading G Cam Payne, a second-round pick and cash to San Antonio, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 16, 2023

The Spurs had the room (barely) to absorb Payne into their open cap space, and will get cash and a second round pick for their troubles.

By my count, the Spurs had just over $6.5M in cap space remaining. That was just enough to take in Cameron Payne's $6.5M contract.



Spurs can now move forward with re-signing Tre Jones and Sandro Mamukelashvili.



If he sticks, Payne gives SA some depth at PG behind Jones. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 16, 2023

Word of the Suns wanting to give Cam a fresh start has been circling for a while now. Last week there was chatter about the Suns getting real value back for Payne, but in the end the Suns just sent him somewhere he can play.

Suns were not going to get TJ McConnell for Payne as we said. Payne wasn’t going to play much behind Goodwin so better to get off the contract create roster spot. https://t.co/ZHqknmTvyy — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) July 16, 2023

Payne knew it was coming. He tweeted his love for Phoenix before word came out from the national media guys. None of this “I read it on twitter” stuff.

Love you Phx! — Cameron Payne (@campayne) July 16, 2023

He also sent some cryptic tweets the other day amid all these rumors. Could have been out summer workouts. Or it could have been about an upcoming trade.

Welp let’s get to it! — Cameron Payne (@campayne) July 14, 2023

Payne gets to backup Tre Jones in San Antonio, making passes to a guy named Victor Wembanyama and being coached by Gregg Popovich.

The Suns plan to give Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Jordan Goodwin the point guard minutes in a new offense that will allow combo guards to share the floor and for offense to be initiated from anywhere on the court. There’s also that Kevin Durant fella, who averages 5 assists per game.