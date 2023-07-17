 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Suns JAM Session Podcast: Bol Bol, Cam Payne, & Point Beal

The original Phoenix Suns post game podcast. Pop a teeth-cracking cold beverage with us and listen to a not too-serious-podcast dedicated to the Phoenix Suns, hosted by John (@DarthVoita) and Matthew (@MatthewLissy).

By John Voita and Matthew Lissy
The Suns are still wheelin’ and dealin’. Gone is Cam Payne, in is Bol Bol. The Suns replenish some draft stock along the way as well. Then it’s discussing Point Beal and Ishbia’s news about a new G League team on the horizon. John is joined by JayyJoyce from the He’s on Fire Podcast to break down the news.

Watch right here!

Not much of a video person? Like to listen to your podcasts? Here is it is audio form:

Follow John (@DarthVoita), Matthew (@MatthewLissy), and the podcast (@SunsJAM) on Twitter.

