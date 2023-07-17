Suns JAM Session Podcast: Bol Bol, Cam Payne, & Point Beal

The Suns are still wheelin’ and dealin’. Gone is Cam Payne, in is Bol Bol. The Suns replenish some draft stock along the way as well. Then it’s discussing Point Beal and Ishbia’s news about a new G League team on the horizon. John is joined by JayyJoyce from the He’s on Fire Podcast to break down the news.
